Excel Crop Care Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, has declared an interim dividend for the F.Y. 2018-19 of Rs. 6.25 per equity share on 1,10,05,630 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each which will be paid on or after June 17, 2019.

Pdf Link: Excel Crop Care Ltd. - Board declares Interim Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com