Excel Crop Care Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

We wish to inform you that at the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. on Wednesday, 29th May, 2019, the Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend for the F.Y. 2018-19 of ?6.25 per equity share on 1,10,05,630 equity shares of ?5/- each which will be paid on or after Monday, the 17th June, 2019.



Payment of interim dividend will be made to the Beneficial Owners as per the Beneficiary List at the close of business hours on Wednesday, the 12th June, 2019 (Record Date) provided by the National Securities and Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited AND to the Members whose names stand on the Companys Register of Members, on Friday, the 14th June, 2019.



The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Thursday, 13th June, 2019 to Friday, 14th June, 2019 (both dates inclusive) for payment of interim dividend.



The Board Meeting commenced at 3.00 p.m. and concluded at 5.00 p.m.

