Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has fixed Wednesday, 12th June, 2019 as the Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining eligibility of the shareholders for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend.

Pdf Link: Excel Crop Care Ltd. - Record Date For Ascertaining Eligibility Of Shareholders For Payment Of Interim Dividend For F.Y. 2018-19

