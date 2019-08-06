With reference to captioned subject we would like to inform you that our Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA) viz. Satellite Corporate Services Private Limited has shifted their operation/ registered office to new address as below:



Satellite Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd.

Unit. No 49, Building No. 13 AB, 2nd Floor,

Samhita Commercial Co-Op Society Ltd,

Off Andheri Kurla Rd, MTNL Lane,

Sakinaka, Mumbai-400072.

Phone No: 022-28520461/462

Email Id: [email protected]



You are requested to update the aforesaid address in your record for the information of the shareholders of the Company.



This is for your information and record





Pdf Link: Exdon Trading Co.Ltd. - Intimation For Change In Address & Contact Details Of Registrar And Share Transfer Agent (RTA)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com