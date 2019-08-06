With reference to captioned subject we would like to inform you that our Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA) viz. Satellite Corporate Services Private Limited has shifted their operation/ registered office to new address as below:
Satellite Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd.
Unit. No 49, Building No. 13 AB, 2nd Floor,
Samhita Commercial Co-Op Society Ltd,
Off Andheri Kurla Rd, MTNL Lane,
Sakinaka, Mumbai-400072.
Phone No: 022-28520461/462
Email Id: [email protected]
You are requested to update the aforesaid address in your record for the information of the shareholders of the Company.
This is for your information and record
Pdf Link:
Exdon Trading Co.Ltd. - Intimation For Change In Address & Contact Details Of Registrar And Share Transfer Agent (RTA)
Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com