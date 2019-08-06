Exdon Trading Co.Ltd. - Updation Of Directors Of The Company

With reference to above subject matter this is to inform you that following name appearing on
BSE Website should be removed as Directors/Company Secretary are already resigned:
Sr. Name I Designation
No.
1 MR. ANIL CHANDULAL MISTRY Director
2 MISS. SHIVANIPORWAL Company Secretary
You are here requested to make the necessary updation of the management of the Company at
BSE website as mentioned above.
Please do the needful.

Pdf Link: Exdon Trading Co.Ltd. - Updation Of Directors Of The Company

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 06, 2019
Exdon Trading Company Ltd

