This is to inform you that the 72nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company was duly convened

on 3rd August, 2019 at Kala Mandir, 48, Shakespeare Sarani, Kolkata - 700 017 at 10.00 am.

Please find enclosed the following:

1) Summary of the proceedings of the AGM of the Company as required under Regulation 30, Part A of

Schedule - III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure

Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Annexure - I

2) Consolidated Scrutinizer Report dated 3rd August, 2019 submitted by A. K. Labh & Co., Practicing

Company Secretaries, Kolkata



Further, please take on record that the tenure of Mr. Vijay Aggarwal (DIN: 00515412) as a Non-executive

& Independent Director has come to an end at the conclusion of 72nd AGM held on 3rd August, 2019.

Hence. Mr. Aggarwal ceases to be a Director of the Company with effect from conclusion of 72nd AGM.

Pdf Link: Exide Industries Ltd. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com