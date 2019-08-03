Exide Industries Ltd. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

This is to inform you that the 72nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company was duly convened
on 3rd August, 2019 at Kala Mandir, 48, Shakespeare Sarani, Kolkata - 700 017 at 10.00 am.
Please find enclosed the following:
1) Summary of the proceedings of the AGM of the Company as required under Regulation 30, Part A of
Schedule - III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure
Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Annexure - I
2) Consolidated Scrutinizer Report dated 3rd August, 2019 submitted by A. K. Labh & Co., Practicing
Company Secretaries, Kolkata

Further, please take on record that the tenure of Mr. Vijay Aggarwal (DIN: 00515412) as a Non-executive
& Independent Director has come to an end at the conclusion of 72nd AGM held on 3rd August, 2019.
Hence. Mr. Aggarwal ceases to be a Director of the Company with effect from conclusion of 72nd AGM.

Published on August 03, 2019
