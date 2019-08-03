This is to inform you that the 72nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company was duly convened

on 3rd August, 2019 at Kala Mandir, 48, Shakespeare Sarani, Kolkata - 700 017 at 10.00 am.

In this regard, please find enclosed the following:



Consolidated Scrutinizer Report dated 3rd August, 2019 submitted by A. K. Labh & Co., Practicing

Company Secretaries, Kolkata pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 20 of the

Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 - Annexure II.



Pdf Link: Exide Industries Ltd. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizers Report

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com