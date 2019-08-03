Exide Industries Ltd. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizers Report

This is to inform you that the 72nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company was duly convened
on 3rd August, 2019 at Kala Mandir, 48, Shakespeare Sarani, Kolkata - 700 017 at 10.00 am.
In this regard, please find enclosed the following:

Consolidated Scrutinizer Report dated 3rd August, 2019 submitted by A. K. Labh & Co., Practicing
Company Secretaries, Kolkata pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 20 of the
Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 - Annexure II.

Published on August 03, 2019
