It is hereby informed that in accordance with the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015 as amended by SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) {Amendment} Regulations, 2018 and the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, and pursuant to the Disclosure for Closure of Trading Window already given by the Company on 2nd day of July, 2019 in compliance with BSE Circular No. LIST/COMP/01/2019-20 dated April 02, 2019, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company has been closed from 02nd day of July, 2019 till 48 hours after the Declaration of the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2019 for Directors/ Officers/Employees of the Company along with Designated Employees, their immediate relatives and all Connected person as given in Regulation 2(d) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. Accordingly, the trading window shall reopen from 16th day of August, 2019.

F Mec International Financial Services Ltd - Closure of Trading Window

