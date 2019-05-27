Fair Deal Filaments Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement

This is to inform you that the Company has downloaded the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Order dated 10th May, 2019 regarding approval of Merger by Absorption of Fairdeal Filaments Limited by Shahlon Silk Industries Limited from www.nclt.gov.in . However, the Company has not received the Certified True Copy of the Order. The Company will comply with the NCLT Order once the Certified True Copy of the Order is received by the Company.

Published on May 27, 2019
