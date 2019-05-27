Fairchem Speciality Ltd - Corporate Action-Updates on Amalgamation/ Merger / Demerger

The Board of Directors of Fairchem Speciality Limited (FSL) and Privi Organics India Limited (POIL) at their respective
meetings held on May 22, 2019, have, inter alia, subject to various approvals, considered and approved a composite scheme
of arrangement and amalgamation (Transaction), for:
?? Demerger of the speciality oleo chemicals and nutraceuticals business of FSL into Fairchem Organics Limited (FOL, a
wholly owned subsidiary of FSL)
?? Amalgamation of POIL, manufacturers of aroma chemicals, a wholly owned subsidiary of FSL, into and with FSL.

Pdf Link: Fairchem Speciality Ltd - Corporate Action-Updates on Amalgamation/ Merger / Demerger

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Fairchem Speciality Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.