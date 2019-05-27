FDC LTD. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Sub.: Filing of Public Announcement for Buyback of Equity Shares of FDC Limited pursuant to SEBI (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 2018

Pursuant to SEBI (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 2018 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit Public Announcement dated May 24, 2019 for the Buyback of Equity Shares through Tender Offer, published on May 27, 2019 in Business Standard (English and Hindi), all editions and Loksatta (Marathi), Aurangabad edition.

