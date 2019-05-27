Sub.: Filing of Public Announcement for Buyback of Equity Shares of FDC Limited pursuant to SEBI (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 2018



Pursuant to SEBI (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 2018 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit Public Announcement dated May 24, 2019 for the Buyback of Equity Shares through Tender Offer, published on May 27, 2019 in Business Standard (English and Hindi), all editions and Loksatta (Marathi), Aurangabad edition.



Kindly take note of the above information.



Pdf Link: FDC LTD. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com