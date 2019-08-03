This is to inform that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on August 03, 2019 has approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.



Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the following:



1. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.



2. Limited Review Report dated August 03, 2019, duly issued by our Statutory Auditors for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.



The Board Meeting commenced at 12.30 p.m. and concluded at 05.10 p.m.



Kindly take the above on record.



Pdf Link: FDC LTD. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com