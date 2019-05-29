Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the copies of the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019, published in Financial Express, (English) & Jansatta, (Hindi) newsapaper dt. 29th May, 2019. The results were approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 28th May, 2019.





Pdf Link: Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com