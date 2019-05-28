Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the Audited financial results of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019 have been approved by the Board of Directors in its meeting held today, Tuesday, 28th May, 2019. A copy of the results along with the Auditors Report thereon are enclosed for your kind information & record.



Further, pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we confirm that the Auditors have given Unmodified Opinion on the Annual Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019.



Pdf Link: Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com