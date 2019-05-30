Feedback Energy Distribution Company Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 (5) - Certificate from Debenture Trustee

Dear Sir(s) / Madam,

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 52(5) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith a certificate issued by the Debenture Trustee i.e. M/s. IDBI Trusteeship Services Limited certifying that it has taken note of the contents as stipulated under Regulation 52(4) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019.

You are requested to kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you.

Pdf Link: Feedback Energy Distribution Company Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 (5) - Certificate from Debenture Trustee

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
TOPICS

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.