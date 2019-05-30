Dear Sir(s) / Madam,



Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 52(5) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith a certificate issued by the Debenture Trustee i.e. M/s. IDBI Trusteeship Services Limited certifying that it has taken note of the contents as stipulated under Regulation 52(4) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019.



You are requested to kindly take the same on record.



Thanking you.

Pdf Link: Feedback Energy Distribution Company Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 (5) - Certificate from Debenture Trustee

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com