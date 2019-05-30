Feedback Energy Distribution Company Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 (7) - Statement of Material Deviations in proceeds of issue of NCD / NCRP

Dear Sir/Madam,



Pursuant to Regulation 52(7) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, the Company does hereby confirm that there were no deviations in the use of proceeds of issue of the non- convertible debt securities from the objects stated in the offer document for the half year ended March 31, 2019.



Kindly take the above on record and oblige.



Thanking You.

