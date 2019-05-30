Dear Sir(s) /Madam,



This has reference to the Regulation 52 (3) (a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time.



We hereby confirm that the Statutory Auditors of the Company M/s Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP, Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No. 117366W/W-100018) has issued Audit Report with unmodified opinion(s) in respect of Annual Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2019, vide their report dated May 22, 2019.



Pdf Link: Feedback Energy Distribution Company Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 - Declaration for Audit Report/s with Unmodified Opinion(s)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com