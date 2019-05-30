Dear Sir/Madam,



Pursuant to Regulation 52(7) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, the Company do hereby confirms that there were no deviations in the use of proceeds of issue of the listed non-convertible debt securities from the objects stated in offer document for the half year ended March 31, 2019.



Pdf Link: Feedback Infra Pvt Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 (7) - Statement of Material Deviations in proceeds of issue of NCD / NCRP

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com