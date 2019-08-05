Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Regulation 47(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the newspaper clipping regarding Extract of the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30,2019, published on Saturday, August 3, 2019 in The Free Press Journal (English Newspaper) and Navshakti (Marathi Newspaper).

Pdf Link: FGP LTD. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com