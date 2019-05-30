Fiberweb (India) Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

Intimation pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer.

Pdf Link: Fiberweb (India) Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
TOPICS
Fiberweb (India) Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor