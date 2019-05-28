Fiem Industries Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of Listing Regulations read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III, we hereby intimate the Schedule of Analyst / Mutual Fund/ Investor Meeting / Con-call as per attached file.

Published on May 28, 2019
