Date: August 3rd, 2019



To

The General Manager

DCS - CRD

BSE LIMITED

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Dalal Street

Mumbai 400 001



Scrip code : 517264



Sub.: Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2019



Dear Sir,



The Board of directors at the meeting held today at 11:30 a.m. and concluded at 02:00 p.m., approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2019.



Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, enclosed please find Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2019 duly approved by the Board of Directors along with the Limited review report of the Auditors for your records.





Thanking you.



Yours faithfully,

For FINE-LINE CIRCUITS LIMITED



Abhay Doshi

Managing Director



Encl.: As above

Pdf Link: Fine-Line Circuits Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com