We have published extract of Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2019, which has appeared in "Financial Express" (English) (All Edition) and "Loksatta" (Marathi) (Mumbai Edition) on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. The cutting of the newspaper advertisement is enclosed herewith for your record.

Pdf Link: Fine Organic Industries Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com