Fine Organic Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, has recommended Dividend of Rs. 7/- (Rupees Seven only) per equity share of Rs. 5/- each fully paid up for

the financial year ended March 31, 2019 subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing 17th (Seventeenth) Annual General Meeting (AGM) which will be paid to the shareholders within 30 days from the date of the said AGM.

Pdf Link: Fine Organic Industries Ltd - Board recommends Dividend (AGM on July 30, 2019)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com