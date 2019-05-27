Fine Organic Industries Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, has, inter alia, considered and approved the following:



1. Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2019.



A. Copy of the Audited Financial Results as reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board along with the Auditors Report issued by our Statutory Auditors, M/s B Y and Associates on the above Financial Results pursuant to Regulation 33 of Listing Regulations is enclosed herewith as Annexure A



B. Further we confirm that the Auditor Report is with unmodified opinion



2. Recommended Dividend of Rs.7/- (Rupees Seven only) per equity share of Rs. 5/- each fully paid up for the financial year ended March 31, 2019 subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing 17th (Seventeenth) Annual General Meeting (AGM) which will be paid to the shareholders within 30 days from the date of the said AGM.



3. Convening 17th (Seventeenth) AGM of the Company on July 30, 2019



The Board meeting commenced at 3.30 p.m. and concluded at 5:15 p.m.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com