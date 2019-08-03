Finolex Cables Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Pursuant to Regulation 47(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached copy of advertisement of Notice for
Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company to be held on Wednesday, 14th August, 2019 which was published in Financial Express (English) and Loksatta (Marathi)
Newspapers dated 1st August, 2019 by the Company.

Pdf Link: Finolex Cables Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 03, 2019
TOPICS
Finolex Cables Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.