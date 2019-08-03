Pursuant to Regulation 47(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached copy of advertisement of Notice for

Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company to be held on Wednesday, 14th August, 2019 which was published in Financial Express (English) and Loksatta (Marathi)

Newspapers dated 1st August, 2019 by the Company.

Pdf Link: Finolex Cables Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

