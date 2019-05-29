Finolex Cables Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a final dividend @ 225 % (i.e. @ Rs. 4.50 per equity share of Rs. 2/- each fully paid up) for the financial year ended March 31, 2019, subject to approval of shareholders at ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Pdf Link: Finolex Cables Ltd. - Board recommends Final Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com