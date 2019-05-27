Finolex Industries Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

In terms of Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the newspaper clippings of the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019 published on 26th May, 2019, in the Financial Express - All India edition and Lok Satta- Pune edition.

You are requested to kindly take the above on your records.

Pdf Link: Finolex Industries Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Finolex Industries Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.