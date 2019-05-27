In terms of Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the newspaper clippings of the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019 published on 26th May, 2019, in the Financial Express - All India edition and Lok Satta- Pune edition.



Pdf Link: Finolex Industries Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

