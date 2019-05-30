First Custodian Fund (India) Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

NOTING AND RESPONSE BY THE BOARD FOR NOTICE DATED 12.02.2019 RECEIVED FROM BSE LTD FOR NON-APPMT OF CS AS COMPLIANCE OFFICER:



The Board discussed, noted and provided the following response:



The Co is exempted from Chap IV in respect of Corp Gov reglns. The Co is complying with other appl SEBI (LODR) Reglns, SEBI (SAST) Reglns & Cos Act, 2013. Due to exempn from the reglns of Corp Gov, the work profile of CS is minimal. The nature of the business of the Co is Share Broker & is a Member of BSE & NSE.



The Co had approached through WIRC Office of ICSI to fill the vacancy of CS. The Co has not recd any response from any candidates.



Ours is small co having paid-up capital of Rs. 1.5 Crores. There is no growth prospect for CS and job profile is not attractive.



It is difficult for the Co to secure any CS. The Co ensures to continue efforts of searching CS.



The Co will ensure that other than non-appmt of CS as Compl Officer, there will be no non-compliance of listing reglns.



