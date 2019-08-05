FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is convened on Tuesday, 13th August, 2019 at 11.00 A.M. to conduct the following businesses:-



1.To consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019 as per IND-AS pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



2.To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chairman of the meeting.



Pdf Link: First Financial Services Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 13Th August, 2019.

