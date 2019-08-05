The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Monday, 5th August, 2019 at 01.00 P.M and concluded at 4.00 P.M has approved the following:



1.Re-appointment of Mr. Nirmal Singh Mertia (DIN: 03584434), Whole-Time Director of the Company for a second term of 5(Five) years with effect from July 27, 2019, subject to the approval of shareholders in the Annual General Meeting.



This is for your information and records.



Pdf Link: First Financial Services Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com