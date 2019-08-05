Firstobject Technologies Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Firstobject Technologies Limited - Board Meeting Notice

FIRSTOBJECT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve

The Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to meet on 13th August, 2019 interalia to consider the following:-



1. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.



Further, pursuant to the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 1992 and as per the terms of "Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading" of the Company, the trading window shall remain closed from August 8, 2019 to August 9, 2019 (both days inclusive) for Directors and Designated Employees as defined in the Code.





