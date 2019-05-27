Pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulations 2015, we are enclosing herewith a copy of the presentation to be made at B&Ks Annual Investor Conference - Trinity India 2019 at Trident Hotel in Mumbai on 30th May 2019.



Kindly take note of the above.

Pdf Link: Firstsource Solutions Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com