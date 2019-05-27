Firstsource Solutions Ltd. - Disclosure Of Related Party Transactions Pursuant To Regulation 23(9) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations. 2015 ("Listing Regulations")

Pursuant to Regulation 23(9) of Listing Regulations, please find enclosed disclosure of related party transactions on a consolidated basis and balances for the half year ended 31st March, 2019.

You are requested to kindly take the above on record.

Pdf Link: Firstsource Solutions Ltd. - Disclosure Of Related Party Transactions Pursuant To Regulation 23(9) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations. 2015 ("Listing Regulations")

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Firstsource Solutions Ltd

