In accordance with Reg.30 of SEBI LODR 2015 and other applicable provisions following businesses were transacted at the 18th AGM held on Friday, 02-08-19 at Mumbai at 3.30 P.M:

1.Adoption of the Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial statements for the FY ended 31st March 19;2.Declared a final dividend for the FY18-19;3.Re-appointment of Mr. Shashwat Goenka (DIN 03486121) as a Director of the Company, who retires by rotation;4.Appointment of Mr. Pratip Chaudhuri (DIN 00915201) as an Independent Director of the Company;5.Appointment of Mr. Sunil Mitra (DIN 00113473) as an Independent Director of the Company;6.Appointment of Mr. Charles Richard Vernon Stagg (DIN 07176980) as an Independent Director of the Company;7.Appointment/continuation of appointment of Mr. Pradip Kumar Khaitan (DIN 00004821) as a Director of the Company; and 8.Approval of Firstsource Employees Stock Option Scheme 2019 (ESOP 2019).

The results along with the Scrutinizers Report will be declared in due course.

Pdf Link: Firstsource Solutions Ltd. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

