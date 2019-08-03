Firstsource Solutions Ltd. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

In accordance with Reg.30 of SEBI LODR 2015 and other applicable provisions following businesses were transacted at the 18th AGM held on Friday, 02-08-19 at Mumbai at 3.30 P.M:
1.Adoption of the Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial statements for the FY ended 31st March 19;2.Declared a final dividend for the FY18-19;3.Re-appointment of Mr. Shashwat Goenka (DIN 03486121) as a Director of the Company, who retires by rotation;4.Appointment of Mr. Pratip Chaudhuri (DIN 00915201) as an Independent Director of the Company;5.Appointment of Mr. Sunil Mitra (DIN 00113473) as an Independent Director of the Company;6.Appointment of Mr. Charles Richard Vernon Stagg (DIN 07176980) as an Independent Director of the Company;7.Appointment/continuation of appointment of Mr. Pradip Kumar Khaitan (DIN 00004821) as a Director of the Company; and 8.Approval of Firstsource Employees Stock Option Scheme 2019 (ESOP 2019).
The results along with the Scrutinizers Report will be declared in due course.

Published on August 03, 2019
Firstsource Solutions Ltd

