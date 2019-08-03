We are pleased to inform you that 18th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company was held on Friday, 2nd August 2019 at Rangsharda Auditorium, Krishna Chandra Marg, Near Lilavati Hospital, Nityanand Nagar, ONGC Colony, Bandra West, Mumbai 400 050.

In this connection, we are submitting the declaration of Voting Results of the Resolutions put to vote and passed at the AGM alongwith Scrutinizers Report (Consolidated). The said declaration of Voting Results has been executed by Ms. Pooja Nambiar, Company Secretary & Compliance Officer, as authoised by the Chairman.



Pdf Link: Firstsource Solutions Ltd. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizers Report

