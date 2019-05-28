Flex Foods Ltd has informed BSE that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from July 30, 2019 to August 05, 2019 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Payment of Dividend & Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on August 05, 2019.

Pdf Link: Flex Foods Ltd. - Fixes Book Closure for Dividend & AGM

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com