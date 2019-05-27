We hereby confirm that we are not a Large Entity as on March 31, 2019 and we do not fall under Large Corporate criteria as defined under para 2.2 of SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/CIR/P/2018/144 dated November 26, 2018.

Pdf Link: Flora Textiles Ltd. - Disclosure - Large Corporate - SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/CIR/P/2018/144 Dated November 26, 2018

