We wish to submit that the requirement for filing Secretarial Compliance Report for the year ended 31st March, 2019 under the above said Regulation is not applicable to us as our paid up capital and Networth as on 31st March, 2019 is less than Rs.10 Crores and Rs.25 Croes respectively, which are below the threshold limit mentioned in regulation 15(2) for compliance with Regulation 24A of the said Regulations.

Pdf Link: Flora Textiles Ltd. - Non Applicability Of Regulation 24A Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com