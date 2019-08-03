Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III Part A(A) and in compliance of Regulation 47(1)(a) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 regarding publishing of intimation of notice of 225th - 2/2019-20 Board Meeting of the company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the 13th day of August, 2019 at 01:00 P.M. at Hotel Shreemaya Residency, A.B. Road, Indore (M.P.) 452001.



We herewith enclose the newspaper advertisement published on 02.08.2019 in Free Press Journal English edition and Chotha Sansar Hindi edition.



Pdf Link: Fluidomat Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

