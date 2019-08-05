Focus Industrial Resources Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

In terms of Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed Certified true copies of publication of Notice of the Board Meeting to be held on Monday, 12th August, 2019 at 3:00 P.M at the Registered office of the Company to consider and approve the Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 in one English and Hindi newspaper in The Financial Express and Jansatta respectively.

