Focus Industrial Resources Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e May 30 2019, inter alia, has approved the following:

1.Audited Financial Results and Auditors Report for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2019, as recommended by the Audit Committee.

2.Declaration with respect to unmodified opinion of the Statutory Auditors on Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2019.

3.Approval of Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2019.

4.Annual Secretarial Compliance Report issued byM/s Kajal Goyal & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries for the Financial Year 2018-2019 pursuant to SEBI Circular CIRJCFD/CMD 1127/2019 dated February 08, 2019

The Board Meeting commenced at 5:00 P.M. and concluded at 7:45P.M.

