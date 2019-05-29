Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Ms. Soniya Singh (DIN:07936772), Managing Director, of our company, has submitted her letter of Resignation dated May 29, 2019 resigning as Director and Managing Director w.e.f May 29, 2019 due to personal commitments.



Further, The Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e May 29, 2019, inter alia, have noted/approved the following



1.Taken note of Ms. Soniya Singh Resignation and consented to relieve her from responsibilities effective close of business hours on May 29, 2019.



2.Appointed Mr. Mahesh Keshav Kamble (DIN No: 08210336) as an Additional Director (Executive) of the Company with effect from May 29, 2019.



3.Appointed Mr. Mahendra Dattatray Gore (DIN No: 08385159) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive, Independent) with effect from May 29, 2019.

Pdf Link: Focus Suites Solutions & Services Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com