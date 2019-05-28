Forbes & Company Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

In pursuance to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Company has issued a Duplicate share Certificate in lieu of the original Share Certificate reported lost/misplaced,

Pdf Link: Forbes & Company Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Forbes & Company Ltd

