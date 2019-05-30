Recommended, subject to approval of Shareholders, dividend of Rs. 2.50 (25%) per equity share for the year ended 31st March, 2019 and an additional Special Centenary Year Dividend of Rs. 2.50 (25%) per equity share, which if approved at the ensuing Annual General Meeting will be paid within the prescribed statutory timelines.

Pdf Link: Forbes & Company Ltd. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com