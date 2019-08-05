Forbes & Company Ltd. - Submission Of Newspaper Clipping Of Notice Of Annual General Meeting And Book Closure

Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we have published the Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on August 26, 2019 and Book Closure, in Financial Express (All Editions) and Mumbai lakshadweep (Mumbai Edition in Marathi) newspapers on August 3, 2019 and August 4, 2019 respectively

Pdf Link: Forbes & Company Ltd. - Submission Of Newspaper Clipping Of Notice Of Annual General Meeting And Book Closure

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 05, 2019
Forbes & Company Ltd

