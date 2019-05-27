Force Motors Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a dividend of Rs. 10/- (Rupees ten only) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2019.

Pdf Link: Force Motors Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com