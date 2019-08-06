Fortis Healthcare Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. August 6, 2019, inter-alia, considered and approved: -



1. Standalone and consolidated un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2019 along with limited review report thereon;



2. Convening of 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Company on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Sector 67, SAS Nagar Mohali- Punjab, 160062.



Please find enclosed standalone and consolidated un-audited financial results along with limited review report given by the Statutory Auditor of the Company for quarter ended on June 30, 2019 and a copy of the press release and investor presentation being issued in this regard.



The Board Meeting commenced at 0930 Hours and concluded at 1715 Hours.



