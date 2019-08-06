Pursuant to the clarification issued by BSE regarding trading restriction period dated April 02, 2019 read with Schedule B of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the Trading Window of the Company shall remain closed from 07th August, 2019 to 14th August, 2019 (both days inclusive). The trading window for all the Designated Persons including Directors of the Company and their immediate relatives as well as for certain connected persons as identified by the Board of Directors shall open 48 hours after the financial results of the Company for the quarter ending June 30, 2019 once it becomes generally available information.

Pdf Link: Fortune International Ltd. - Closure of Trading Window

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com