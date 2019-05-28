Foundry Fuel Products Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. 28th May, 2019 has transacted the following business -



1.Approved and taken on record the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 and the same is attached alongwith Limited Review Report as issued by the Auditors of the Company and placed before the Board.



Please note that the meeting commenced at 3.30 P.M and concluded at 4.30 P.M.



This is as per regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

